Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after buying an additional 4,470,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after buying an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,503,000 after buying an additional 466,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.