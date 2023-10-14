Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of T stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.