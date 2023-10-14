Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $257.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.16 and its 200 day moving average is $285.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

