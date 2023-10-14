Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

