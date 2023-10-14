Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

