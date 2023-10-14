Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $486.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $261.90 and a 12 month high of $520.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.95.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

