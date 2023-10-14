Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 321 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $303,203,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $191.02 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.78 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

