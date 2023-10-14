Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 698 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

