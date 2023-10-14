Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Schlumberger by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

SLB opened at $58.96 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

