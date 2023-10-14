Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 133,340.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after buying an additional 1,758,762 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 338,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,492,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $543,855. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 0.98. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

