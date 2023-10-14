Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,137,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 130.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 531.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 143,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

