TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 152.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $237.97 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $307.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.