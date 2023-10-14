Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after purchasing an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

