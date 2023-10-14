Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.64.

TFC stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

