Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Bank of America

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 874.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 122.1% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

