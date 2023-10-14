Tufton Capital Management Acquires 123 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.43 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

