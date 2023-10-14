U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Bank of America

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.73.

NYSE:USB opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

