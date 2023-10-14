UBS Group Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by UBS Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.93.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
