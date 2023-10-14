UBS Group Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by UBS Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.93.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$52.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$54.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.19. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.23 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

