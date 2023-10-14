Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $379.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.