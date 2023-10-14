Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.23.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.86. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $36,035.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,315.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133 shares of company stock worth $352,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,335,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.