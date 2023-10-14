UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.30% of UMB Financial worth $97,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

UMBF opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,391,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,391,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

