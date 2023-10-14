Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $207.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

