Unison Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QCR as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QCR by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 44.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in QCR by 145.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 133,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in QCR by 24.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 97,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 62,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCR stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $85.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at QCR

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,139 shares of company stock valued at $107,616. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

