Unison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,214 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

