Unison Advisors LLC Invests $452,000 in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,893,000 after acquiring an additional 537,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $17,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $5,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 110,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

