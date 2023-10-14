Unison Advisors LLC Takes $517,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,796.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,366.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 114,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.26 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

