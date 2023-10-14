Unison Advisors LLC Takes $524,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 185,151 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.