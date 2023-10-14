United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ UG opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.45.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 21.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

