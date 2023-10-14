United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.08. 2,759,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,551. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

