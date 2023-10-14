United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.08) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

