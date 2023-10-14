Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 16.72%.
Unity Bancorp Price Performance
Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.
Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Unity Bancorp
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
