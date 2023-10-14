Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 78.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

