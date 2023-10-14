Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $240.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

