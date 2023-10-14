Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.2 %

UHS opened at $124.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

