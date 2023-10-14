Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Unum Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unum Group to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after purchasing an additional 173,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

