Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $6.75

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $6.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UEC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -513.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 222.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 575,792 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

