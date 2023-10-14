Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Cut to $298.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $334.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
Valmont Industries Stock Performance
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valmont Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.
