Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Cut to $298.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $334.00 to $298.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.74. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $228.13 and a 52 week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.