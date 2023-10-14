VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

