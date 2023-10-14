VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.