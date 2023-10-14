Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 178,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

