Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,842,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,109,000 after buying an additional 823,874 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,076,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 323,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 74,661 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,924,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,611. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

