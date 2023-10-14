Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

