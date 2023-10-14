Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VPL opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

