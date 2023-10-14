Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $97.26 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

