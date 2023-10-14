Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $315,000.

Shares of VIS traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,998. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $159.97 and a 12 month high of $213.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average of $197.65.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

