Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $361,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 466,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,830. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

