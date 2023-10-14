Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Sharper & Granite LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $129.59. 297,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,323. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

