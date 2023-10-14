Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. 16,559,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,586,465. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.