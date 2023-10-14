Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE LMT traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

