Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.