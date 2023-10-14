Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.48. 4,780,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

