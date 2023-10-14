Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 5,473 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

ORCL traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,882,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,950. The stock has a market cap of $296.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

